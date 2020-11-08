Janette Luikart

JANETTE YVONNE GARTON LUIKART, of Paradise went home to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, November 6, 2020 at her home following complications from a stroke.
Born July 17, 1933, she was one of six children born to the late Dewey Dewitt Talmadge Garton and Vera Claire Blake Garton.
She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Dewey T. Garton, Jr. "Junior" (Marian); Gerald Sylvester Garton "Ves" (Margaret); William Benton Garton "Billy"; Shirley Edith Immell (Allan); as well as her husband of 58 years, Dale A. Luikart and a great-grandson, Colten Dale Luikart.
She and Dale were married and "went to housekeeping" April 9, 1950 in a little community known as Paradise and there they raised their five children on the family farm now known as the Triple L that has supported six generations of Luikart's. A homemaker in every sense of the word, her home-style cooking and baking was wonderful and enjoyed by family, friends and neighbors. She would use her talents with quilting, crochet and embroidery to make each of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren a quilt, baby blanket, afghan or doilies to use and cherish. These were gifts given with love and purpose, and she expected them to be used and was delighted in the fact that they were.
Hoodley, as she was known to many, was a born again Christian and attended Bowles Ridge Community Church until her health did not allow her to do so. There, she taught Sunday School and was active with Vacation Bible School and various Bible Study groups.
Surviving are her children, Donnie and Luella Luikart of Paradise; Vicky and Keith Derrick of Poca; Diane and Greg Kesling of Charleston; Ronnie and Beverly Luikart of Eleanor and Michael and Kate Luikart of Winfield. She was "Maw-Maw" to her grandchildren; Christopher and Janice Luikart; Jeremy and Charity Luikart, Dale and Tanya Luikart, Amber and Rudy Rodriguez, Kristy and Keith Roberts, Kelly and Kenny Smith, Lucas Kesling, Jesse and David Holsten, Tucker Kesling, Stephen Luikart and Maggie Bumgardner, Stacy and Chad Soice and Patrick Luikart. She was "Granny" to her great-grandchildren, Dylan and Emma Luikart; Jasmine Luikart; Kaitlyn, Courtney and Kasen Luikart; Lila and Everly Rodriguez; Zoey Myers, Derrick and Reed Roberts; Jordan, Addison and Hayden Smith; Abraham Kesling, Parker and Charli Holsten; Alexandra Plate and Delania Luikart; Jaxon and Jacey Soice. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Sharon Garton of Steele Ridge and several nieces and nephews as well as her great friend, Linda Bennett of Paradise.
Respecting the State and Federal COVID-19 guidelines, a private service will be held and she will be laid to rest with her husband at Wade Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery, Red House. You may also visit her Tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Down Syndrome Awareness in support of her great-granddaughter, Lila Belle. Contributions may be made payable and sent to Michael Luikart, PO Box 731, Winfield, WV 25213 and will be given to Amber for distribution.
The family would like to thank her grandchildren, Tucker and Amber as well as Hospice Care, specifically Connie Boggs, Heather Shaw, Melissa Boggess, Jennifer Kirsh and Jenny Ford for their skills, love and compassion during this time.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 12848 Winfield Road, Winfield is honored to serve the Luikart family.