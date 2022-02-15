Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351 Website
JANICE MONTGOMERY NEAL, 83, of Hurricane, WV passed away on February 13, 2022 at her home. She was born on February 26, 1938, in London, WV, and was a daughter of the late Jesse and Sybil Montgomery. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, of 43 years, Keith Neal, her sister, June Hatfield and niece, Kelly Hatfield. Janice was a graduate of East Bank High School and Marshall College, a former member of Teays Valley Presbyterian Church, Scott Depot, WV and Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, Hurricane, WV. She was a former coach and physical education teacher at West Virginia Tech and Morris Harvey College. In her 30 years of teaching, she was a pioneer in developing physical education courses for public education while teaching at Scott Teays Elementary school. Many remember her from her year of teaching West Virginia History at Hurricane Middle School. She retired from teaching at Hurricane High School in 1989. Janice loved gardening, traveling, Christmas, and loving on the next generation. She loved deeply and fiercely and if she ever got after you, count yourself blessed, because it meant she cared. Surviving are her two sons: Clay Neal (Laura) and Wade Neal (Tonya); Grandchildren: Jordan Neal, Koby Neal, Karli Neal, Emily Hatfield, and Jesse Hatfield; nephews: Brett Hatfield and CJ Clark. We wish to thank her special friends and caregivers: Monica Bradbury, Marsha Black, and Angie with Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made in Janice's name to: Kanawha Hospice, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W, Charleston, WV 25387-2536. Funeral Service for Janice will be 6 p.m., Wednesday, February 16 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane WV, with Rev. Terry Richardson officiating. Friends may visit the family one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Anyone wishing to leave an online memory may do so by visiting Janice's tribute page at: www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com. Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane WV 25526 is honored to handle the Neal family arrangements.