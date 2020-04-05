Jarid Uriah Edwards

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
JARID URIAH EDWARDS, 38, of Hurricane, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, from injuries received in an automobile accident. A complete obituary will be published when it becomes available. Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, W.Va., is honored to serve the Edwards family.

