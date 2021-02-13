JAY SHOWALTER, 82, of Winfield passed away February 9, 2021 at home.
Jay was an avid bowler for over 30 years. He served in the US Army from 1959-1961 as a combat medic.
Jay is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Frances Showalter. Children: Paty (Scott) Jewett of Elyria OH, Debbie (Charlie) Winter of Winfield, Sandy Johnson of Huntington and Beth (Buddy) Roach of Dunbar; nine Amazing grandchildren, four great grandchildren and one coming in June.
He was preceded in death by parents Luther and Nellie Showalter, son Steve Hurley, two brothers and two sisters.
Visitation will be from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m., Saturday February 13, 2021 at Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield. Graveside service will follow at 11 a.m., Saturday at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, Red House.
You may share memories of Jay by visiting his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 12848 Winfield Road, Winfield, WV is honored to serve the Showalter family.