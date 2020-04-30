JEFFREY SHREVES, of Charleston, WV, passed away at the age of 53 on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Mabel Shreves, and Carroll and Lecruita Bond, and his sister, Elizabeth Shreves.
Surviving Jeff are his parents, Lyle and Sylvia Shreves; his daughters, Jessica Shreves, Katrina Shreves; and three grandchildren.
He enjoyed many things in life which included spending time with his family, he loved being a grandpa. Also, he loved Clearwater Beach, FL, fishing, music, and long rides on his Harley Davidson. He was a wonderful son, father, grandfather, and friend.
The family would like the thank Connie Thomas and Bonita Hanning for being exceptional caregivers to Jeff and our family during his final days, as well as Hospice Care of Charleston. He passed comfortably at home surrounded by family.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all services will be held graveside at Shinnston Memorial Cemetery, Shinnston, WV.
You may visit his tribute page at ChapmanFuneral Homes.com to share memories of Jeff with the family.
Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory, located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane.