JENNIE MARGARET ERSKINE CHAPMAN, 98, of Winfield passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at her home.
Born March 18, 1922 in Teays, she was a daughter of the late Homer and Alma McCormick Erskine. Jennie Margaret was also preceded in death by her husband, John W. Chapman, Jr.; son, John W. Chapman, III; sister, Irene Weaver; brothers, Arthur "Blackie" Erskine, Jack Erskine, John Erskine and Charles "Chuck" Erskine; and great-granddaughter, Gabriela Chapman.
She retired from Union Carbide Tech Center and the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. She was a member of Winfield Presbyterian Church, Winfield. Jennie Margaret and her husband founded the Chapman-Erskine Funeral Home, Winfield and began a legacy of funeral service that has spanned over 60 years, three generations.
Surviving are her son, Dr. Thom Chapman of Winfield; her caregiver and friend, Marie Shimer of Winfield; daughter-in-law, Debra L. Chapman of Hurricane; nine grandchildren, Michelle Nichols of Massillon, OH, Thad Chapman (Nicole) of , Port Orange, FL; Andrew Chapman of Manhattan, NY; Jennifer Chapman Garrigan (Jay) of Charlotte, NC, Jay Chapman (Sarah) of Ft. Mill, SC, Jake Chapman (Lani) of Hurricane, Ty Chapman (Tara) of Charlotte, NC, Jered Chapman (Morgan Pack) of Hurricane, Justin Chapman (Brooke) of Belmont, NC; 22 great-grandchildren, Lukas, Patric, Joseph, Maria, Michael, Danny, Will, Samuel, Dominic, Eva Grace, Reagan, Vaida, John V, Clara, Jacob, Erin, Elle, Ty II, JW, Carter, Ruth, Bo; and one great-great-grandson, Noah.
Special recognition and appreciation to Dr. Anita Yeager for her care, compassion and love for Granny these past few years.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Chapman Funeral Home, 12848 Winfield with Pastor James Dennis officiating. She will be laid to rest with her husband, John Jr. in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be observed. You may also visit her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
Instead of flowers, please send memorial contributions to either Shriners Hospital for Children, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508 (donate.lovetotherescue.org); St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (stjude.org/donate) or a children's charity of your choice in her honor.
The Chapman Funeral Home family is again saddened, but honored to serve Jennie Margaret and the Chapman family.