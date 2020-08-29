Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
Website

JENNIE MARGARET ERSKINE CHAPMAN, 98, of Winfield passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, September 2, at Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A complete obituary will be published in Sunday's edition of this newspaper.