JENNIE MARGARET ERSKINE CHAPMAN, 98, of Winfield passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, September 2, at Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A complete obituary will be published in Sunday's edition of this newspaper.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.