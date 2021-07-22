JERRY EDGAR SUMMERS, 77, of Mocksville, North Carolina passed away suddenly on July 18, 2021 at Wytheville Community Hospital, Wytheville VA with his family at his side.
He was born to the late Lloyd E. and Eva Holley Summers on May 2, 1944. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by, son, Adam Wade Summers, Brother, Harold Summers, sister-in-law, Sherry Summers, nephew, Matt Summers, and niece, Heather Rucker.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Cricket Taylor-Summers of Mocksville NC, his children, Daniel Summers (Kathi) of Middletown OH, Stacie Ferrell of South Charleston WV, Tina Bledsoe (Larry) of Barboursville WV, and Brian Taylor (Marissa) of Hurricane WV, brothers, Keith Summers of Mocksville NC, Lealon Summers (Jackie) Benjamin Summers (Molly), and sister-in-law, Vicki Summers, all of Nitro, 17 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Funeral service for Jerry will be 1 p.m., Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane WV with his nephew, Timmy Summers officiating. Burial will follow in Taylor Family Cemetery, Peach Ridge Road, Hurricane WV.
The family will receive friends and family Friday 6 until 8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Anyone wishing to leave a memory may do so on Jerry's tribute page at www.chapmanfuneralhomes.
Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane WV 25526 is honored to handle arrangements again for the Summers/Taylor families.