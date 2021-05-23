JERRY W. CHANDLER, age 75, of Saint Albans, WV and Melbourne, FL passed away peacefully on Friday, May 21, 2021 after a long illness.
He was born July 5, 1945 to Fleary C. "Butch" Chandler and Janice L. Hanson Chandler. His paternal grandparents were Alfred J. Chandler and Carrie I. Chandler. His maternal grandparents were Earl B. Hanson, Sr. and Kathleen Ritter Daugherty Hanson. Because he had trusted Jesus as his Savior, the family rests in knowing he is in Heaven with his mom, dad, and many other loved ones who have gone before him. What a beautiful reunion that must have been.
Jerry loved people. His family meant the world to him. He loved his many friends dearly. He enjoyed time spent at his camp in Bergoo, WV and his winter home in Melbourne, FL. He had a very charming personality and never met a stranger. Jerry was a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many who loved him and he will be greatly missed.
Jerry grew up in Poca, WV and graduated from Poca High School in 1963. He proudly served his country in Vietnam from 1966-1968 in the United States Army. He was retired from both the WV Laborers' Union Local 1353 and Jerry Chandler's Body Shop of Nitro, WV.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann Amos Chandler. They were married October 11, 1993. He is also survived by his sister, Nancy H. Gunter (Keith); sister, Patricia A. "Patti" McClanahan (Roger); and brother, Richard L. "Dicky" Chandler (Sherry Wood). Jerry treasured his two sons, Rock Allen Chandler (Kim Long) and Casey Creed Chandler (Dawnna). He is survived by five grandchildren: Hunter Scott Chandler (Mychaela Boggess), Madison Elizabeth Chandler (Jake Willis), Sarah Michelle Chandler, Chloe Grace Chandler, Blake Allen Chandler and two great grandchildren: Harper Jade Chandler and Kinsley Grace Willis.
Please join us in celebrating his life on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Chapman Funeral Home in Hurricane, WV with Pastor Delbert Hawley officiating. A service will be held at 1 p.m. His final resting place will be Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens, Red House, WV. Masks and social distancing are highly encouraged during all services. You may visit his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project at www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org or by mail at PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 or to Hospice Care WV at www.hospicecarewv.org or by mail at 1606 Kanawha Blvd W, Charleston, WV 25387 in Jerry's honor.
Pat would like to extend her appreciation and sincere gratitude to Dr. John Kelly, Charleston Area Medical Centers, and the Veterans Administration for their care and compassion shown to Jerry.
