JESSICA LAUREN YATES of Hurricane, West Virginia passed from this life to be with the Lord on March 7, 2021. Jessica was born November 9, 1999 to Michael and Beverly Yates.
Jessica had a smile that would light up the room as she entered it and touched everyone's heart. She had many talents. She played the piano beautifully, loved playing tennis and her voice was breathtaking as she sang.
Jessica was attending Marshall University and was to graduate this May 1st with a bachelors degree in Health Science. She was planning to enter the social work program. She was doing exceptionally well and remained on the deans list. She loved helping others and recently called her Mother to hear the letter read aloud that she had written to the University while applying for acceptance into the program. She had big dreams.
Jessica was a math tutor at Marshall University and was a 3-year member of the American Red Cross. She also volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House and loved it. Jessica loved children and life. She meant the world to her Mother and Father.
One of her friends said, "she was the most impactful person that has ever walked into their life." What an amazing thing to say for such an extraordinary young lady.
She walked this earth for just 21 short years but will live through her Father and Mother, friends and families whose lives she has touched forever.
Jessica is survived by her Mother and Father, Beverly and Michael Yates of Hurricane, West Virginia, Grandfather, Grant Allen Yates of Ormond Beach Florida, Grandmother Barbara Rowe of Fairmont, West Virginia and Grandfather Wilbur M. Smith of Fairmont, West Virginia.
She was preceded in death by the late Carol Lee Yates Grandmother, the late Rachel E. Yates step Grandmother, the late Suzanne Smith step Grandmother, the late George P. Rowe step Grandfather and the late Grant Allen Yates Jr. uncle.
Jessica was especially fond of her Uncle Rick Marcena of Fort Lauderdale Florida. He knew she was destined to change this world and do great things and was always there for her.
She spoke often with Aunt Heidi Goff of Fairmont, West Virginia. They would chat for hours. Heidi knew she had a bright future and treated her like one of her own.
Jessica's Grandfather Allen Yates was especially fond of her. He said, "she was the daughter he never had." She adored him and could not wait to go to her "happy place" as she called it.
Others that held a special place in their heart for Jessica were her Great Aunt Kim and Uncle Bill from Fairmont, West Virginia. Her Uncle Mike and Aunt Tabby of Grant Town, West Virginia, Great Uncle Preston from Kokomo Indiana and his late wife Melissa, her Great Aunt Shirley of Russiaville, Indiana. We cannot forget her rowdy puppy Boomer, which her Mom and Dad will cherish him and love him for the rest of his life.
A piece of us died with you on the Morning of March 7th. Mom and Dad love you more than words could ever describe. Fly high my darling. Momma and Daddy love you. Until we meet again....
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday March 13, 2021 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane with Pastor Charles V. Williams officiating. A private burial will be held at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Visitation will be from 6-8pm Friday at the funeral home.
