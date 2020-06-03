JIMMIE E STOCKS passed away in Fort Pierce, Florida, Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the age of 83.
He was born August 27, 1936 to the late Walter and Eva Mae Boyce Stocks in Farmville, North Carolina. In addition to his parents, Jimmie was preceded in death by his siblings: Elizabeth Light, Carlton, E.C., Walter, Robert and Mae Shackleford.
Jimmie grew up in Farmville, North Carolina. He enlisted and proudly served in the United States Army, 82nd Airborne, as a paratrooper. After his military service he moved to West Virginia where he attended business college and met his wife Shirley. He retired from Carbide/Rhone Poulenc and later moved to Fort Pierce, Florida.
He loved golfing, fishing and was well known for his pig roast and Jimmie's eastern North Carolina barbecue.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Shirley Anderson Stocks of Fort Pierce, Florida; daughters: Mona Legg and husband Dean of Fraziers Bottom, WV, and Janice Prieto and Scott Ernsberger of Fort Pierce Florida; four grandchildren: Daniel Sovine and Sarah of Scott Depot, WV, Elizabeth Sovine and Nathan Gorrell of Winfield, WV, Arielle Prieto and Amanda Prieto of Fort Pierce, Florida; two step grandchildren, Dean Legg II, Albert Legg and Tosha of Eleanor, WV; six great-grandchildren, Ava, Levi, River, Cambrie, Aubrie and Liam; sisters: Joyce Spain and Barbara Cahoon of North Carolina; and many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews, whom all filled his heart with love and joy. He also had many friends from West Virginia to Florida that he loved like family.
He was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Anyone wishing to leave an online condolence may visit his tribute page at www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com.
Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane WV, is honored to assist with Mr. Stocks arrangements in WV.