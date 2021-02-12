Thank you for Reading.

JOE "JAY" SHOWALTER, 82, of Winfield passed away, February 9, 2021. Visitation will be from 9:30 - 10:30am Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield. Graveside service will follow at 11 a.m., Saturday at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Mausoleum Chapel. Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield is honored to serve the family.