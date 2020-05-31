John Addington
JOHN ADDINGTON, of Scott Depot, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, on his 76th birthday, with his loving wife, Emma, by his side.
John was born May 29, 1944, in Camden-on-Gauley and was a son of the late Otis and Grace Brown Addington. He was a former West Virginia State Trooper and was a retired truck driver for ABF, having driven over 3 million miles. He was a Christian and attended Scott Depot Bible Church.
John was a lover of most all things outdoors, but most of all he enjoyed bear hunting with Emma and Air Shows in Wisconsin until his health prevented. He loved the beach and helping others, as well as spending time with his great niece and nephews.
In addition to Emma, John is survived by his children, Tony Addington of Chillicothe, OH, Angie Gail Mulvaney (Joe) of Fairborn, OH, Jodi Marie Addington of Hersey, PA; Emma's sons, David Dodd (Debbie) of Kermit, Gary Dodd (Danielle) of Elkview; sister, Betty Jayne Stone (Ron) of Winfield; brothers, Frank Addington (Cathy) of Winfield, Tom Addington (Sue) of Cowen; grandson, Josh Hanna.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, with Pastor Bobby Morris officiating. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
You may also visit his tribute page at Chapman FuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
