John Alban Hill

William "Rob" Collins

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
Website

JOHN ALBAN HILL, 78, of Scott Depot, died May 16, 2020, at the Teays Valley Center, Hurricane.

Born March 23, 1942, in Prestonburg, KY, he was a son of the late, Corinne Allen and Lon Hill.

John served his country in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. He was a graduate of Marshall University and the University of Maryland Law School. His life work as an attorney was helping others.

He is survived by his son, John Carter Jarrell; sister, Florence Allen McNeely; brothers, Lon Clay Hill, Jr. Joseph Davidson Hill, Thomas Clark Hill, and James Edward Hill; seven nephews and nieces and five great-nephews and great-nieces.

Due to the pandemic, a family memorial will be held in Prestonsburg, Kentucky at a later date.

You may share memories of John by visiting the tribute page at ChapmanFuneral Homes.com.

Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory, Hurricane, is honored to serve the Hill family.

