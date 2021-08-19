Thank you for Reading.

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
JOHN BENTLEY "MITCH" MITCHELL, 43, of Hurricane passed away Monday, August 16, 2021. There will be no formal service ate this time. Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane is in charge of arrangements.

