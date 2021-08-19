John Bentley Mitchell Aug 19, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services Chapman Funeral Home 3941 Teays Valley Roa Hurricane, WV 25526 (304) 727-4351Website JOHN BENTLEY "MITCH" MITCHELL, 43, of Hurricane passed away Monday, August 16, 2021. There will be no formal service ate this time. Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags John Bentley Mitchell Pass Away Funeral Home Arrangement Recommended for you Local Spotlight Harold Maxwell “Mack Boggess Connor Christian Meadows Blank John Bentley Mitchell Michael Frederick Elliott Blank Byrdie Freda Ullman Brunton Kenneth Harold Steele Blank Carl A. Cochran Blank Lola M. Cochran Blank Nancy J. Smith Doris Ann Dunlap Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: August 19, 2021 Daily Mail WV Wildlife Center wolf pups delight visitors Andrea B. Bond: Love of wolves leads to lifetime of memories Power plants: WVU researchers dig into sustainable biomass energy WVSU receives $1.1 million in USDA grant funds Hoppy Kerchival: Refusal to get vaccinated defies all logic (Opinion)