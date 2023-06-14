Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351 Website
JOHN FREDERICK "JOHN BOY" MOORE of Hurricane, WV entered Heaven on June 11, 2023 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House Huntington, WV with his family by his side.
He was born to the late William A. and Doris Ashley Moore on March 6, 1948 in Charleston, WV. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a daughter, Stacy Jo Rakestraw; and his granddaughter: Jessica.
John Boy graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1966 then proudly and honorably served his country in the US Army where he was awarded a Purple Heart during the Vietnam War, then retired from E.I. Dupont Belle after 37 years as an Equipment Operator. All the while, he was a member of Elizabeth Baptist Church in Bancroft and coached volleyball at Calvary Baptist Academy in Hurricane, WV, as well as both coaching and playing for the WV Senior Olympics. He loved his Lord and his family, which was very evident over his lifetime.
John Boy married his high school sweetheart and they shared a wonderful 56 years together, Linda F. Cowan Moore; daughter: Lisa Dawn Crumley of Grayson, KY; his grandchildren: Tabitha, Danielle, C.J., Michael, Justen and Morgan; great grandchildren: Ariella, Harper, Corbyn, Caroline, Jeremiah, Kaiden, Emma, Nevaeh and Makenna; and his brother: David Moore of Scott Depot.
Funeral Service for John Boy will be 1 p.m., Thursday June 15, 2023 at Chapman Funeral Home Hurricane, WV with Pastor John Henderson officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens Cross Lanes, WV.
Friends may visit the family 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
We would like to extend a Special Thanks to our dearest friends, Joe and Judy Balog.