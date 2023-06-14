Thank you for Reading.

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
Website

JOHN FREDERICK "JOHN BOY" MOORE of Hurricane, WV entered Heaven on June 11, 2023 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House Huntington, WV with his family by his side.

He was born to the late William A. and Doris Ashley Moore on March 6, 1948 in Charleston, WV. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a daughter, Stacy Jo Rakestraw; and his granddaughter: Jessica.

Tags

Recommended for you