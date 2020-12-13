JOHN GILLENWATER, 42, of Hurricane, unexpectedly went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.
Born July 7, 1978 in Charleston, WV, John was the first child of Mark Gillenwater and Kathy Pauley Gillenwater. He graduated from St. Albans High School and most recently worked as a chemical operator with Optima.
John was a devoted husband and father. He was a member of River Ridge Church where he served as a children's leader for 4th and 5th graders. He will be dearly missed by his family, church family, and community.
John is survived by his wife of 21 years, Tina Gillenwater; his daughter, Alyssa Gillenwater, his son, Logan Gillenwater; his sister, Amanda Gillenwater and her husband, Jim; his step-sister, Kristin Garman, his father Mark Gillenwater and his wife, Annie; his mother, Kathy Pauley Gillenwater; several beloved nieces and nephews, as well as his extended family.
A celebration of John's life will be held 1 p.m. on Friday, December 18, at River Ridge Church in Teays Valley, where friends and family will gather to celebrate and remember. You may visit his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is honored to serve the Gillenwater family.