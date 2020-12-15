JOHN GILLEN-WATER, an outdoor celebration of John's life will be held 1p.m. on Friday, December 18, at River Ridge Church in Teays Valley, where friends and family will gather to celebrate and remember. Social-distancing will be practiced and masks are required. Chapman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Gillenwater family.
