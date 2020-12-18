JOHN GLASPELL On December 7th, 2020, Heaven gained another guardian angel as John Glaspell, 48, of Hurricane, formerly of Dunbar, went to be with our Lord and Savior.
Born June 26, 1972, John was the son of Jack William and Phyllis Ann Glaspell of Hurricane. He was in the last graduating class of Dunbar High School in 1990. He went on to successfully co-own Hurricane Lawn and Landscaping, a business venture that had proven to be very successful.
John enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson throughout WV's country roads. He sought outdoor adventure in our beautiful state such as hiking, zip lining and white water rafting. John was an avid lover of sports too. As a child, he participated in youth sport's including baseball, basketball, and football. John went on to play football for the Dunbar Bulldogs at Dunbar High School.
After moving to Teays Valley in 2015, John continued his passion for sports and played co-Ed volleyball and softball for his church Teays Valley Church of the Nazarene. He also participated in the Huntington Men's Softball League.
Prior to co owning Hurricane Lawn and Landscaping, John was a HIIT instructor at Action Sports Complex in Saint Albans, and a laborer for Environmental Management. John enjoyed working outside and doing hard labor to earn a good living.
John was still a kid a heart and enjoyed decorating and having "themed" parties. Loving the holidays, especially Halloween and Christmas, he valued family time and taking all of his nephews and nieces to Sky Zone. He looked forward to his own sons being able to experience his favorite pastimes with him one day.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, James "Jim" and Frances Glaspell, Archie Basil and Betty Lou Adkins; aunt, Susie Lynn Hall; uncle, Richard Lee "Frog" Glaspell.
In addition to his parents, John is survived by his sons, Davian and Darian Glaspell; sister, Stacy Bradley (Travis) of Hurricane; nephews, Ty Turner and Blake Bradley of Hurricane; aunts and uncles, James Glaspell (Jane), Judy Sexton and Sam Hall; cousins, AJ Hall (Summer) and their children, Hattie, Sophia and Hagen of Flat Top; Kasie Grose (Dr. Mathew Grose) and their children, Mahkai, Shyloh and Maverick of Daniels, Kim Spurlock and her daughter, Shannon, Janese Sexton-Haynes (Kevin) and their son, Josh, Leigh Ann Sexton and her children, Brittanie and AJ, Tish Givens and her daughter, Caitlan, Harry Glaspell (Amy) and their children, Brandon and Caleb.
John was a loving and caring father, son, brother and friend. Our hearts are broken, he will truly be missed. Honorary pallbearers will be Ricky Allen, James Brooks, John Hudson, Eric MacIntyre, Joe Newland, Bobby Piscopo, Scott Smith, Tim Whaples and Brian Morrison.
Friends are welcome at a visitation from 2-4pm Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. To honor John's life, please dress casually in your favorite WVU, Pittsburgh Steelers, Harley-Davidson or UFC attire. A trust fund has been set up for the benefit of Davian and Darian at BB&T, 352 State Route 34, Hurricane, WV 25526 or you may contribute to the Connection Kids program at Teays Valley Church of the Nazarene, 3937 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV 25526.
