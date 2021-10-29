JOHN HENRY CRIST, 94, of Frazier's Bottom WV, passed away peacefully surrounded by family October 27, 2021. He was a lifetime resident of Fraziers Bottom and a member of the Frazier's Bottom United Methodist Church. He was also a member of Putnam Lodge 39, Buffalo AF & AM, a member of the Scottish Rite Bodies and James E. Marshall American Legion Post 187, Winfield WV.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Andrew Crist and Oga Crist, his wife of 65 years Betty DeVore Crist; his siblings: Earnie, Alma, Earl, Ruby and Rena; his grandsons: Andrew Lewis Grant and James Christopher Frazier.
He remarried Thelma Pauley on November 2, 2011 and thrilled her as they traveled the United States. John and Thelma found love and enjoyed their time together. Thelma has been a very loving and loyal wife. He gained a stepson Glen Pauley (Cindy).
John left behind four children: Franklin Crist (Marsha), Virginia Sisson (Linford), Shirley Keeling Jones (Richard) and Connie Ranson (Rick); 7 grandsons: Tony Crist (Amy), John Frazier (Brandi), Brian Jones, Mark Crist (Aimee), Jason Keeling, Matt Crist (Shanda), Adam Keeling (Gillian); 12 great- grandchildren, 3 great- great grandchildren and three sisters, Garnet Galloway, Goldie Powell, and Mary Ekers.
He was an entrepreneur, making anything he needed to provide for his family, he sold fans before air-conditioning, was a lumber jack and tree harvester, Christmas Tree Farmer, surveyor, and retired from FMC after 35 years. He worked for the WV State Road maintaining vehicles and placing decals. John owned many successful businesses including, Precision Sealfit, Get the Photo Before its Gone, and Straps Plus.
He was a self-taught musician, learning by ear the banjo, guitar, accordion, piano, organ, and harmonica. He would delight many children and grandchildren with early morning renditions of Wild Wood Flower, Cripple Creek, Soldiers Joy, and Turkey in the Straw.
John was a songwriter publishing "The Silver Bridge Disaster" by the three J's.
John joined the Navy during WWII. He worked on the U.S.S. Hamul. He was a Fireman First Class, a Machinist, and Motor Launch Driver. He also ran a side business sewing buttons for other sailors, and in his down time he enjoyed boxing.
John will be greatly missed. He was a dedicated and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He taught all his kids the essentials of life, working hard, being creative, farming, canning, and repair work of any sort. Anything you needed he was there, he was a "Go To Daddy."
Special mention to Michele McManus. She has been like an angel. A generous caring and loving person, she has been a true blessing during these hard times.
Special mention to Kanawha Hospice, Lauren for her early morning visits and Nurse Meghan for making the transition easy and painless.
Services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield, WV with Pastor Rick Ranson officiating. Entombment will follow at Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens, Red House, WV.
The friends will receive visitors an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
The family respectfully request that the unvaccinated and immunosuppressed, please wear a mask.
