JOHN PATRICK CONLON, USN, Leon, WV - Born in Brooklyn, New York to Matthew and Irene Conlon, who will meet him in heaven, father to Kimberly Patrice for whom he always kept a special place in his heart, widower to Susan Patrice Conlon (nee Clancy) with whom he brought their beloved daughter to this world and awaits her loved ones in heaven, loved and missed by his brothers, Matthew Conlon, Bobby and Michael Wilson, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, all of whom he loved very much.
John had a unique and special mind and was offered nuclear engineering school by the United States Navy for his advance mathematic abilities but instead chose nursing and medicine, and later worked passionately as a home healthcare nurse. After returning to inactive duty he bravely answered the call from his Country for Operation Desert Shield and served his family and his Nation honorably.
John was as gregarious and fun as he was mischievous. An avid sports fan, hunter and fisherman, he returned to his ancestral roots in Appalachia to enjoy the wilderness and living from the heart of the land. John enjoyed sharing his time with friends and family and he will be missed by all especially those whom he helped through his nursing care, his family and friends from a full, well lived life. Eternal rest with Christ our Lord to our beloved son. Amen.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m., Monday November 8, 2021 at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, 130 Academy Drive, Dunbar WV 25064. Military honors will be provided by James E. Marshall American Legion Post #187, Winfield WV.