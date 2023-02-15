JOHN PAUL "PIDDLES" WHITE, 83, of Scott Depot went home to be with his Lord and Savior after suffering a massive heart attack on February 10, 2023.
JOHN PAUL "PIDDLES" WHITE, 83, of Scott Depot went home to be with his Lord and Savior after suffering a massive heart attack on February 10, 2023.
John was born in Quincy, to the late John G. White and Frances Martin White, on June 12, 1939.
After graduating from Dupont High School, John entered the Army where he served in Germany for two years.
John was well known and well-loved in his community as owner of John White Construction Company for 37 years.
John was a member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church in St. Albans. Prior to that, he was a longtime member of Naomi Baptist Church in Quincy. He has always been active in church as a deacon, treasurer, and Sunday School teacher. Later in life he was called to preach the gospel to those around him. He loved his Lord with all his heart, and it showed in the many ways he served others, headed up church building projects, donated to those in need, and loved everyone he met.
Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by his sister Betty Windle (Charles), and brothers Joe (Betty Ann), and Ed (Mary).
John is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Connie Chapman White; daughters Paula Lucas (Patrick) of Barboursville, WV and Tammy Eckert (Andy) of Stuarts Draft, VA.
Papa John will be greatly missed by his surviving grandchildren, who were his pride and joy: Steven and Samantha Lucas, and Joshua, Matthew, and Sarah Eckert, whom he enjoyed spending time with in the garden and watching their many ball games.
John is also survived by brothers Bob (Niki) of Hurricane, WV and Tom (Brenda) of Belle, WV, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, friends, and church family.
Funeral services for John will be 11 a.m., Friday, February 17, 2023 at Faith Missionary Baptist Church, St. Albans with Pastor Mike Hager officiating. Burial will follow at Donel C. Kinnard State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, WV.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV.
A special thanks to the nurses and doctors at CAMC Teays Valley and CAMC Memorial for their great care of John and the loving support to his family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Faith Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 346, St. Albans, WV 25177.
Anyone wishing to leave an online condolence may do so by visiting John's tribute page at: www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com.
Chapman Funeral Home 3941 Teays Valley Rd. Hurricane, WV 25526 is honored to handle the White family arrangements.
