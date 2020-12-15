JOHN WILLIAM GLASPELL, 48, of Hurricane passed away Monday, December 7, 2020. Visitation will be held from 2-4pm Sunday at Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane. A complete obituary will be published in Friday's edition of this newspaper.
