Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351 Website
JOSEPH LEE FRENCH, 83, of Saint Albans WV, passed away Sunday December 5, 2021 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice, Huntington WV.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents: Samuel Clyde and Hope Reighner French; four brothers: Tom, Bobby, Sam, and Bill; one sister: Joyce; and a grandson: Zaine Nelson.
Joe served our country in the WV Air National Guard and retired as Deputy Chief with the 130th Airlift Wing Fire Department after 27 years of service. He retired as a Captain with St. Albans Fire Dept., after 22 years on the job, where he also served as Fire Chief for the City of St. Albans. He was an adjunct instructor for WV University Fire Service and WV State University.
He survived by his daughters: Misi (Rob) Savage and Paige (Shawn) Johnson; six grandchildren: Kaleb French, Taylor (Cody) Forbes, Kaitlyn Savage, Austin Savage, Brennan (Allison Maynard) Nelson, and Cooper Nelson; and three great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, family asked that memorial donations be made in Joe's late Grandson's memory through: Zaine's Room at Cabell Huntington Hospital NICU, CHHE Federal Credit Union, 1204 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington, WV 25701 please ensure that the memo line reads: Zaine's Fund acct 6071.
A Celebration of Life, will be 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Humphreys Memorial United Methodist Church, 7799 Coal River Road, Tornado WV 25202.
Anyone wishing to leave an online condolence may do so by visiting his tribute page at: