JOY LOU CHASE WEEKLEY of Scott Depot, went home, Tuesday May 24, 2022.
Born May 19, 1934 in Atrim, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Dorothy Chase. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James (Jim) Weekley, her sister, Patsy Naper, her brother Curtis Chase and grandson, Jason Legg.
Joy attended Office Training School in Columbus, Ohio. She was an avid and talented quilter and enjoyed sharing her quilts with her family. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and collecting antiques. Joy was a diehard Duke fan and enjoyed watching sports with her husband, Jim.
Being of the Methodist faith, Joy and her husband attended St John's United Methodist Church, Winfield United Methodist Church, as well as the former Winfield Community Church.
She was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Surviving are her children, Diane and Ray Cobb of Durham, NC, Jody and Greg Legg of Poca, WV, Tracy and Susan Weekley of Sissonville, WV and Kevin and Terrie Weekley of Monroe, NC; 14 grandchildren; and 22 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday May 29, 2022 at Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield, with her son in law, Ray Cobb, officiating. Burial will follow in the Winfield Cemetery, Winfield WV
Visitation will be one hour prior to funeral services.
We want to extend a special thank you to the staff at Bellaire at Devonshire, for their thoughtfulness and care for our mother.