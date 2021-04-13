JOYCE ANN DINGESS VANBIBBER, 76, passed away on Tuesday April 6, 2021 at Putnam Center, Hurricane, WV.
She was born May 22, 1944 in Hamlin, WV to the late James Junior Dingess and Lula Morline Linville Dingess. She was also preceded in death by her husband Gary VanBibber, her brother Jimmy D. Dingess, her mother in law Opal VanBibber, and father in law Leewood VanBibber, sister in law Ramona McClanahan, brother in laws Keith and Dale VanBibber, and former sister in law Gail Stamper.
Joyce was a graduate of 1961 Class Duval High School. She worked and retired from CAMC Memorial. Her joy was her son and grandsons. She loved her home and growing beautiful flowers. She faced life with great courage and overcome many difficulties.
She is survived by her son Wayne VanBibber, grandsons, Gary III, Daniel, and Nathaniel VanBibber, sisters, Janice Thompson, Linda Holton, Loretta Asbury, Barbara G Cummings, Rebecca Dean, brother, Robert Dingess and sisters in law, Susan Robinson Scott and Diana Reed.
Anyone wishing to leave a memory may do so by visiting her tribute page at www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com
