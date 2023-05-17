Thank you for Reading.

JOYCE ANN KNAPP VOORHEES of Hurricane, WV passed away into the Lords loving arms on May 13, 2023 after a long battle with Multiple Myeloma.

She was born to the late Elizabeth "Betty" (Lyons) and Edward Knapp on December 5th, 1947 in Newark, NJ.

