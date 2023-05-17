JOYCE ANN KNAPP VOORHEES of Hurricane, WV passed away into the Lords loving arms on May 13, 2023 after a long battle with Multiple Myeloma.
JOYCE ANN KNAPP VOORHEES of Hurricane, WV passed away into the Lords loving arms on May 13, 2023 after a long battle with Multiple Myeloma.
She was born to the late Elizabeth "Betty" (Lyons) and Edward Knapp on December 5th, 1947 in Newark, NJ.
She is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Voorhees and her son Mark Voorhees.
Joyce married the love of her life Kenneth Voorhees in 1967 and moved to WV in 1994. She was a parishioner of Ascension Catholic Church and worked as a Church Secretary for St. Timothy's In-The-Valley Episcopal Church and Cross of Grace Lutheran Church. Joyce enjoyed spending time with her grandbabies, baking and traveling. She was a faithful steward and true believer in Christ.
She leaves behind her three children, son: Michael Voorhees (Sharon) and their children Michael, Ashley, Amanda, Samantha, Darrin and Devin; her daughters: Kristin Jordan (Glen) and their children Wyatt and August, and Jamie Bailey (Daniel) and their children Mason, Judson and Lilah, siblings: Kathleen Mayer (Steve) of Wall NJ, Edward Knapp (Mollie) from Rochester NY, and Mary Ellen Sacco (Ben) of Freehold NJ.
Joyce was an amazing wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend and will be missed eternally by all who knew her.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Ascension Catholic Church, 905 Hickory Mills Rd, Hurricane, WV with Rev. Father Vincent officiating. Burial will follow at St. Patricks Cemetery, Scott Depot, WV.
Friends can visit with family Wednesday, May 17, 2023 from 6 to 8 p.m., at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, WV.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations in Joyce's name to: the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society PO Box 22324, New York, NY 10087 or to the Hope Lodge in Cleveland 11432 Mayfield Rd. Cleveland, OH 44106. Both organizations are very near and dear to us and provided so much help to us throughout the years.
Anyone wishing to leave an online memory may do so by visiting Joyce's tribute page at: www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com.
Chapman Funeral Home 3941 Teays Valley Road Hurricane, WV 25526 is honored to handle the Voorhees family arrangements.
