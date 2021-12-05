Thank you for Reading.

JOYCE ANN VINSON LINCOLNOGGER, 85, of Culloden, WV passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Joyce along with her late husband were the Owner's and Operator's of Hurricane Equipment, Culloden WV.

She is survived by nine children, seventeen grandchildren, and fifteen great- grandchildren.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Sunday, December 5, at Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane, WV with Rev. Claude Spurlock officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to: First Missionary Baptist Church of Culloden, 2059 Church Street, Culloden, WV 25510.

Anyone wishing to leave an online memory may do so by visiting her tribute page at: www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com

Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane WV 25526 is honored to handle The Lincolnogger's arrangements once again.

