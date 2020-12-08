Joyce Ann Wright

JOYCE ANN HANNA WRIGHT, 85 years old, of Scott Depot, formerly of South Charleston, died December 4, 2020 at Hospice at CAMC, Charleston.
Joyce was preceded in death by her father and mother; Carl and Nell Hanna, brother, Charles Hanna and her only grandchild, Zachery.
She is survived by her husband and best friend of 66 years, Jack L. and their son, Jack E. (#1). Joyce has been waiting for several years for the time when she would be able to look on the face of her Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ.
Joyce gave her heart to the Lord on April 4, 1981 and she was a bible student and an outstanding Sunday School teacher. Joyce was retired from FMC, where she worked from 1956 to 1990. She worked many years in the South Charleston facility, before transferring to the Nitro facility until retirement.
The family requests instead of flowers, contributions can be made to the Teays Valley Church of God, Capital Funds Project.
Special thanks to Hospice for their care while Joyce was in the hospital.
A service for Joyce will be held at 2:00pm Tuesday December 8, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, South Charleston with Rev. Dr. Melissa Pratt and Pastor David Bowen officiating. Entombment will follow in the memorial park.
There will be no visitation.
You may share memories of Joyce by visiting her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com
