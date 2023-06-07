Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351 Website
JOYCE EILEEN FIZER, 79, of Scott Depot, WV passed away June 5, 2023 from a long illness.
She was born to the late Wilmer and Oma Sargent, July 10,1943, in Dunbar, WV. Their seventh child out of eight, she grew up singing in the Dunbar Church of God.
Joyce was a graduate of Dunbar High School and later went on to work at Kanawha Manufacturing. Joyce babysat children in her home, and later became a secretary for Kanawha County Schools, spending most of those years at Alban Elementary and then for the Title I office.
In 1965, she married Dan Fizer and a few years later moved to Scott Depot where they began a family.
A founding member of Teays Valley Church of God, she served in various aspects. She led the music there, served in their ladies' group, the WCG, made dinners for others, cleaned the church, and continued attending even though her health failed her.
Joyce suffered a severe stroke and has fought hard for almost four years. She is survived by her two children, Sam Fizer (Lori) and their son David, and Danielle Williams (John) and their daughter Brooklyn Stiltner (Jacob) and son Drew. She is also survived by her sisters: Wanda Mynes, Wilda Young, Loretta Jividen, and Elaine Merrifield; sister-in-law; Delores Sargent; brother, Kenny Sargent (Mary), and a multitude of nieces and nephews.
We, as a family, are forever grateful for the wonderful care given to Mom at English Meadows (formerly Bellaire) Assisted Living these last years. And, also to her amazing Hospice nurses Carrie and Beth.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Teays Valley Church of God Building Fund: PO Box 270, Scott Depot, WV 25560.
Funeral Service for Joyce will be 12 p.m., Thursday June 8, 2023 at Teays Valley Church of God, 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot, WV with Dr. Melissa Pratt officiating.
Burial will follow at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, WV.
Friends may visit the family two hours prior to the service at the church.