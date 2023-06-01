Thank you for Reading.

Jr. David Keith Sowards
DAVID KEITH SOWARDS, JR. 63, of Scott Depot, WV went home to be with Jesus on May 29, 2023 at the Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston WV after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was born on September 14, 1959 to Sara Lee Engle Sowards and the late David Keith Sowards, Sr.

