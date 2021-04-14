JUDITH A. O'BRIEN, 76, of Hurricane, entered the gates of Heaven on April 12, 2021 to be united with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and reunited with her "Sweet Baby" and husband, George O'Brien.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents Otto and Maxine (Daniels) Shuff, sister Glenna Shaffer, and the love of her life, George O'Brien.
Those left to cherish her memory are sons, Richard (Teresa) O'Brien, Shawn (Raina) O'Brien; and daughter, Krista (Lee) Chapman; nine grandchildren, whom she adored, Mackenzie (Matt) Salyers, Ashleigh (Jordan) Thomas, Jonah, Colton (Kayla), Chandler, and Carigan O'Brien, Blair, Wyatt and Sawyer Chapman; three great granddaughters Evangeline and Adeline Salyers and Apphia O'Brien; sister, Janet Taylor. Very special sister-in-law, Dorma Castano of Tucson, AZ and lifetime friend Linda Clark.
Judy will always be remembered for her quick wit, spot on impersonations, and loving candor. She took pride in caring for her "sweet baby" George during his illness and despite being sick herself, she showed a selfless love practicing her wedding vows of 54 years. Judy loved her church family and pastors of Teays Valley Baptist Church, as well as singing in the choir.
Judy gloriously accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Savior 55 years ago, initializing a Christian heritage. The most treasured gift a mother could leave behind. She also leaves behind fond memories as a loving wife, wise mother and loyal friend. In addition to her deep love for family, she always provided an ear to listen, slow tongue to respond, a wealth of wisdom, and an effective prayer partner. Judy will always be remembered as an encourager and motivator.
Words are not rich enough to express our gratitude to the staff of the Hubbard Hospice House for their loving care for our dear mother. Thank you for what you do, it is truly a calling.
Funeral service for Judy will be 11 am, Friday, April 16, 2021 at Teays Valley Baptist Church, Hurricane WV with Rev. Dr. John D. Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Gardens, Hurricane.
Visitation will be from 6-8pm Thursday at the church.
You may share memories of Judy by visiting her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com
