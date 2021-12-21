Thank you for Reading.

JUSTINE STICKLER McCALLISTER, 92, of Hurricane passed away December 16, 2021 at her home after a short illness.

She was the daughter of the late Harvey and Ruby Stickler.

Mrs. McCallister retired from the West Virginia Department of Rehabilitation and was a member of Teays Valley Missionary Baptist Church in Hurricane.

She was also preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Nello McCallister.

She is survived by cousins, nephew and nieces.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane with Rev. Dr. John D. Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home

