KATHERN ATWOOD LUCAS, 87, of Winfield passed away peacefully, Friday September 25, 2020 at the home of her son in Fredericksburg, Virginia.
Kathern was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Goldie Thompson; husband, Herbert Herl Lucas and daughter, Cynthia Lucas Ross.
She was a homemaker and long-time member of Poca Baptist Church, Poca WV.
Kathern is survived by her son and daughter-in-law; Gregory L. Lucas and Susan of Fredericksburg, Virginia; grandson, Justin Michael Phalen (Chrissy) of South Charleston; great-grandchildren, Emma June, Connor and Shawn Phalen of South Charleston; nephew, Ray Shafer; niece, Faye Shaffer both of Elkview and a host of cousins, other family and her church family at Poca Baptist Church.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, October 2, at Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield with Pastor Jim Butcher and Pastor Tom Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Visitation will be from 6-8pm Thursday at the funeral home. In following with COVID-19 guidelines, facial coverings and social distancing will be required at all services. To those unable to attend, the funeral service will be live-streamed on the Chapman Funeral Home WV Youtube page as well.
In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to Kanawha HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W. Charleston, WV 25387.
You may share memories of Kathern by visiting her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com
