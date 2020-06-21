Kathleen Ann Shirkey

KATHLEEN ANN SHIRKEY, 73, of South Charleston, passed away June 6, 2020, at her home. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, is honored to serve the Shirkey family.

