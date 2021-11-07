Kathleen Riffle Sowards Nov 7, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services Chapman Funeral Home 3941 Teays Valley Roa Hurricane, WV 25526 (304) 727-4351Website KATHLEEN RIFFLE SOWARDS of Winfield, WV passed away October 20, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston WV.She was a daughter of the late Wilbur and Anna Leota Cartmill Riffle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Frank Sowards and her sister Eileen Riffle.Kathleen was a graduate of WVU Business and had retired from the Putnam County Health Dept. after 30 years.She will be sorely missed by her faithful caregivers of many years, Roger "Pogo" Sheets and Teresa Simons.Kathleen was laid to rest beside her husband at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans WV.Chapman Funeral Home, 12848 Winfield Road, Winfield WV 25213 was honored to handle Mrs. Sowards arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kathleen Riffle Sowards Wv Anna Leota Cartmill Riffle Eileen Riffle Frank Sowards Caregiver Husband Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Robert Leon Burgess Donal "Don" Jeffrey Greene Lana May Giles T. Jean Stanley Pegram Blank Kathleen Riffle Sowards Donna Jean Vermillion Blank Billie Don Fore John Patrick Conlon Blank Curtiss Wayne “CW” Hairston Blank Mary Louise McDaniel Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 7, 2021 Daily Mail WV Putnam trailblazers find 'home' Hurricane Trail Racing ends season with Haunted Half Race Auto dealers partner with WVU Medicine to support new children's hospital Fundraising effort gets a big 'Yes' How to heal your heart after a pregnancy or infant loss