KATHLEEN RIFFLE SOWARDS of Winfield, WV passed away October 20, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston WV.

She was a daughter of the late Wilbur and Anna Leota Cartmill Riffle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Frank Sowards and her sister Eileen Riffle.

Kathleen was a graduate of WVU Business and had retired from the Putnam County Health Dept. after 30 years.

She will be sorely missed by her faithful caregivers of many years, Roger "Pogo" Sheets and Teresa Simons.

Kathleen was laid to rest beside her husband at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans WV.

Chapman Funeral Home, 12848 Winfield Road, Winfield WV 25213 was honored to handle Mrs. Sowards arrangements.

