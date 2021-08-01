KATHLYN "KITTY" WALLACE DeBORD, 77, of Winfield passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021 at her home. Born December 16, 1943 in Charleston a daughter of the late Rodney Boyd and Margaret Kathalyn Maddy Wallace. She was also preceded in death by her baby sister.
Kitty thoroughly enjoyed her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved to fish and be on the water.
Surviving are her husband, Beattie Lee DeBord; her sons, Stephen Beattie DeBord (Lisa) of Winfield, Timothy Roy DeBord (Jennifer) of Red House; grandchildren, Stephen Chandler DeBord, Chase and Colton Jeffries; Joshua Andrew DeBord (Baley) and Brooke Elizabeth DeBord, Mallory and Tyler Woodward; great-grandchildren, Willow Rae White, Remi Elizabeth Thomas; brothers, Robert Edward "Eddie" Wallace of Roanoke, VA, John Phillip "Phil" Wallace of Pasadena, MD, Stephen Rodney "Steve" Wallace (Judy) of Lewes, DE.
There will be no service at the present time. You may visit her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 12848 Winfield Road, Winfield is honored to serve the DeBord family.