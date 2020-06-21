Kathy (Cobb) Buckley

Surrounded by her loving family, KATHY LEE BUCKLEY, of Hurricane, passed into glory on June 18, 2020.
Kathy, born March 12, 1960, is survived by her devoted husband of 30 years, Dana Buckley, and her two sons, Christian Buckley and Quentin Buckley (Caitlyn), all of Hurricane. She is also survived by her sister, Connie Raynes (Rudy) of Buffalo, and her brother, Ronnie Cobb (Kelly Kidd) of Hurricane, WV, and her sisters-in-law, Kelli Fewell (Brian) and Carrie Mallory (Roger).
She was predeceased by her parents, Bradford and Marjorie Cobb of Poca, and in-laws, Charles and Judy Buckley of Winfield.
Kathy was salutatorian of the 1978 class at Poca High School where she was a member of the PHS band and majorette corps; she participated in drama, Student Council and National Honor Society and excelled in math and science. A civil engineering major, she graduated from West Virginia Institute of Technology in 1982 ranked #1 in the graduating class and received the Presidential Leadership Citation.
Subsequently, Kathy began a career as a civil engineer with C & P Telephone Company; she remained when it transitioned to Bell Atlantic and Verizon. She served as Vice-President of External Regional Affairs and Vice President of State Government Affairs. In 2020 she retired. During these years she received her MBA from Marshall University, and Masters Certification in Project Management from George Washington University. She also studied in the Advanced Management Program at Duke University.
Kathy taught Sunday School at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church for over eight years to various grades. Additionally, she enjoyed tutoring students in Homework Buddies, part of the West Side Initiative through River Ridge Church. Her benevolence further manifested itself in traveling with her family to Rainelle, providing flood relief through Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.
Exhibiting a love for physical activity throughout life, she enjoyed college intramural softball (the Pinheads), golfing, walking, hiking and jet skiing. Always a "team mom," she and Dana traveled across the country supporting Quentin and Christian's athletic and academic endeavors. She always wanted to promote West Virginia and put West Virginia's "best" first. Perhaps one of her greatest engineering feats was making a schedule for attending both of her sons' college graduations on the same day in different states: at Marshall University in Huntington and University of Louisville in Louisville, Kentucky.
Her love for family, drive to help others, and life lived as a self-proclaimed "true believer," led her to fight the good fight and she has now "entered into His rest." (Hebrews 4:10)
"Then I saw a new heaven and a new earth ... And I heard a loud voice from the throne saying, "Now the dwelling of God is with men, and he will live with them. They will be his people, and God himself will be with them and be their God. He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away." Then he said, "Write this down, for these words are trustworthy and true." (Revelation 21:1, 3-5)
The celebration of Kathy's life will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 22, at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, Hurricane, with Pastor Ron McClung officiating. Entombment will follow at Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens, Red House. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Hospice and/or "Five Loaves, Two Fish Food Pantry," P.O. Box 9, Poca, WV 25159.
