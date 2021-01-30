Thank you for Reading.

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
Website

KATHY LYNN KERSEY, 65, passed away Wednesday January 27, 2021. Funeral service will be heald at 1 p.m., Monday, February 1, 2021 at Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield. She will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband at Emma Chapel Cemetary, Liberty. Chapman Funeral Home, Family owned and located at 12848 Winfield Road, Winfield and is honored to serve the Kersey Family.