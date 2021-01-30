KATHY LYNN KERSEY, 65, passed away Wednesday January 27, 2021. Funeral service will be heald at 1 p.m., Monday, February 1, 2021 at Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield. She will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband at Emma Chapel Cemetary, Liberty. Chapman Funeral Home, Family owned and located at 12848 Winfield Road, Winfield and is honored to serve the Kersey Family.
