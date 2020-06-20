Kathy L. Buckley

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
Website

KATHY L. BUCKLEY, 60, of Hurricane, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at her home. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Mount Vernon Baptist Church. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. A complete obituary will be published in Sunday's edition of this newspaper.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, June 20, 2020

Caruthers, Charles - 1 p.m., Noah White Cemetery, Bim.

Cross, Jenny - 11 a.m., Pine Hill Cemetery, Ripley.

Fernatt, James - 1 p.m., Church of Prophecy, Hugheston.

Fortner, Iris - 2 p.m., First Assembly of God, Mount Hope.

Helmick, Ray - 2 p.m., Helmick Cemetery, Exchange.

Pumphrey, William - 11 a.m., New Directions Ministry, St. Albans.

Reynolds, Kaylan - 1 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.

Richmond, Mary - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Shaffer, Wade - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Sizemore, Sally - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Tinney, John - 1 p.m., Braxton Memorial Cemetery.

Tweel, S. Brooke - 1 p.m., Beard Mortuary, Huntington.

Wick, Darlene - 11 a.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens.

Wooten, Kermit - 11 a.m., Memory Gardens, Madison.