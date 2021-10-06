Chapman Funeral Home
KENNETH "KENNY" SUTTON left this earth October 9, 2020 after a wonderful life. He was born in Marlinton, West Virginia on October 11, 1947. From childhood, he had a lifelong love of hunting, fishing and wildlife. He would tell anyone he was so blessed and he couldn't have had a better life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Mildred Sutton, and loved ones too many to mention.
He is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Debbie; his son Chris, daughter-in-law, Loretta and their family; his brother, Ralph, sister-in-law, Linda and their family; Debbie's sisters and brothers-in-law and their families; cousins and kinfolk; and many, many special friends that he loved, who were all a part of his wonderful life.
Kenny appreciated hard work and enjoyed all his jobs, from Cunningham Hardware, to FMC, to the Institute Plant. He retired from Institute, but continued to work 10 more years for EJ Thompson and Sons in Cross Lanes, where he never retired.
He was active for years in Boy Scout Troop 75 and had been vice-president of the Westvaco Sportsman's Club in the 80's when working for FMC. He was a member of the West Virginian Trophy Hunters Association. He worshipped at St Peters UMC in St Albans where he established a local chapter of the Centershot Archery Program that ministered to hundreds of children, mostly from the Ordnance Park area that he loved.
After listing a few of his achievements, the family wanted to highlight them by saying, "He knew more people than seems humanly possible and he found good in every one of them."
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at St Peters United Methodist Church, St. Albans with Rev. Kara Rowe and Rev. Paul Mateer officiating. The family will receive guests one hour prior to the service. All COVID precautions observed. You may visit his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
