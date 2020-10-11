Kenneth Sutton

KENNETH "KENNY" SUTTON, 72, of St. Albans, passed away Friday October 9, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Mildred Sutton.
Kenny retired from Bayer Crop Science after many years of faithful service.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie; son, Chris Sutton (Loretta); brother, Ralph Sutton (Linda) and a wealth of family and friends.
A celebration of Kenny's life will be held at a later date. Once the dates and times are determined, a full obituary will appear in the newspaper.
In the meantime, you may share memories of Kenny by visiting his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com
Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory, Hurricane is honored to serve the Sutton family.