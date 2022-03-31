Chapman Funeral Home
KENNETH WILLIAM EASTWOOD, 84, of Hurricane, WV passed away at his home on Saturday, March 26, 2022.
He was born to the late Edwin and Edna Eastwood, on July 14, 1937. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Nadeen Eastwood and his brother Edwin Eastwood.
Kenneth was a retired Service Engineer with Moore Business Forms. He was retired from proudly serving his country in the US Navy for 26 ONE-HALF years. He was an avid fisherman and loved animals, which he rescued many pets throughout the years.
Left to cherish his memory are his children: Sheree Laming (Andrew) of Hay River, Canada, Kenny Eastwood of Virginia Beach VA, Jeff Eastwood of Virginia Beach, VA and Debe Whiting of Mt. Joy, PA; grandchildren: Alex, Nick and Naomi; great-grandchildren: Caleb and Ben; and a sister: Bobbie Jean Heineman.
Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Ascension Catholic Church, 905 Hickory Mills Road, Hurricane WV 25526 with Father Bill Matheny officiating. Following Mass, Military Honors will be provided at the Memorial Garden at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 405 B Street, St. Albans WV 25177.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to, Putnam County Animal Shelter, 12908 Charleston Road, Red House WV 25168.