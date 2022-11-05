Thank you for Reading.

Kevin Richard"Kickstand" Neeley
KEVIN RICHARD "KICKSTAND" NEELEY, 44, of Milton, passed away peacefully at his home on November 1, 2022.

Born May 2, 1978, he was the son of Charles Richard "Rick" Neeley of Milton, and the late Phyllis Glasburn of Charleston.

