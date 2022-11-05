KEVIN RICHARD "KICKSTAND" NEELEY, 44, of Milton, passed away peacefully at his home on November 1, 2022.
Born May 2, 1978, he was the son of Charles Richard "Rick" Neeley of Milton, and the late Phyllis Glasburn of Charleston.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
KEVIN RICHARD "KICKSTAND" NEELEY, 44, of Milton, passed away peacefully at his home on November 1, 2022.
Born May 2, 1978, he was the son of Charles Richard "Rick" Neeley of Milton, and the late Phyllis Glasburn of Charleston.
Kevin is survived by his sister, Patty White (Sonny) of Charleston; nephews, Levi White (Samantha) of Charleston and Wes Clark (Julia) of Charleston; special uncle, Mike Cobb of Charleston; the entire Neeley clan that consists of many aunts, uncles, and cousins, who all loved him dearly; and all his brothers and sisters of Alliance MC
Kevin was a 1996 graduate of Dupont High School. He was especially proud of his accomplishments in the ROTC Program. Since graduation, Kevin enjoyed working as a cook and construction worker. He was an employee of AWP and most recently H.T. Hackney Co., where he made many close friends. Kevin was an avid fan of the Miami Dolphins, and in his younger years, WWF wrestling. At any given moment, Kevin would belt out the chorus to "What a Wonderful World" in his best Louis Armstrong impersonation. To Know Kevin, was to love him. He never met a stranger. Kevin lived to make others laugh. His stories and quick wit will be missed by all who loved him.
October 14, 2018 was the greatest day of Kevin's life, when he became a full patch member of Alliance MC. Kevin was the true definition of a loyal brother. There is nothing he wouldn't do for is brothers. Kevin was always the first to show up and the last to leave at every event. He loved taking part in charity rides, knowing his participation would help ease the burden of others. Kevin's most prized possessions were his cut, which he wore faithfully, and his Harley Davidson. Kevin had many friends he met throughout his life, but Kevin found his tribe when he walked through the doors of Alliance MC. The last years of Kevin's life were by far his most fulfilling.
Kevin's family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Alliance MC for all they have done for Kevin in life and for the family since his passing. Your loyalty and love for Kevin will never be forgotten.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, with Rev. Kevin "RevRev" Witcher and Alfred "Alfus" Drake II officiating.
Visitation will be from 12 Noon to 2 p.m., at the funeral home.
Friends and family have been invited to meet at Kevin's favorite place on Earth, Alliance Clubhouse, following his service.
Anyone wishing to leave an online condolence may do so by visiting Kevin's tribute page at www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com.
Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road Hurricane WV 25526 is honored to handle the Neeley family's arrangements.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.