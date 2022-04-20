Chapman Funeral Home
LARRY ALLEN OXLEY, 77, of Scott Depot, passed away on April 16, 2022.
He was born on February 1, 1945, to the late Roy and Etta Oxley in South Charleston. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Louise McCallister; brother, Shelby Oxley; and step daughter, Mary "Darlene" Schupska.
He was a 1962 graduate of Hurricane High School, and entered the Navy shortly after high school. He went on to retire from Special Metals Corporation. He loved spending time with family and especially his grandchildren. He also enjoyed motorcycles, boating, gun collecting, camping and watching sports especially his beloved WVU Mountaineers.
Larry is survived by his loving wife, Sharon (Groff) Oxley of Scott Depot; son, Eric Oxley (Jessica) of Hebron, KY; sisters, Peggy Bush (Dwane) of Hurricane and Joyce Grass of Hermon, ME; grandchildren, Hayden, Ethan and Lincoln Oxley, Rikki Ashley (Travis) and Christopher Schupska; great grandchildren, Bentley, Jackson and Luke; and many other extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, with Pastor James Dennis officiating. Burial will follow services in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane.
Friends may visit with the family Wednesday, April 20, 2022 from 6 - 8 p.m., at the funeral home.