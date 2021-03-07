LARRY ARNOLD STOVER, 72, of Winfield went join his parents in Heaven on February 28, 2021.
He was a Christian, a wonderful father to his two sons, husband and soul mate to his "Sweetie" for 56 years and CPA in profession.
Larry was humble man of few words who has received many professional accolades and helped many many people throughout his life. He was a hunter and avid fisherman but most importantly he was a farmer at heart and had a special love for the family farm on 18 Mile Creek.
Preceded in death by his parents Hollis and Maxine Stover and his brother Monte Stover.
Survived by his wife Emily C Summers Stover; their sons, Clayburn A Stover (Breanna), and John A.M. Stover, both of Eleanor; grandchildren, Callie Anne and Cash Archer "Archie" Stover and Chloe Dawn Browning all of Eleanor, sister/Sister-law Nancy E Reishman of Hurricane and her children Allison and Wade of California; sister, Linda Canterbury; nieces, Gretchen Craddock, Julie Craddock, Jacqueline Fisher, Misty Lanier, Mendy Fiori and Michelle Stover.
In lieu of flowers he asks for you to donate to Walker Chapel cemetery.
1030 Walker Ridge Rd, Leon, WV 25123
A private burial will take place at the Stover farm. Due to COVID19 restrictions a friends and family gathering will be at a later date.
You may share memories of Larry by visiting his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com
Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield is honored to serve the Stover family.