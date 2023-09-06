Chapman Funeral Home
LARRY EUGENE NULL, 82, of Hurricane, WV passed away September 1, 2023, at Rolling Meadows Assisted Living in Scott Depot, WV. He was born on October 28, 1940 to the late Nadine Null King and Ovan K. Null in Charleston, WV. In addition to his parents and brother, Robert Lee Null, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Sue Parsons Null. Larry graduated from Nitro High School in 1959. He worked for the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources as a Conservation Officer and Reclamation Inspector until his retirement in 1997. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, trap, ride four wheelers, and spend most of his time in nature. Larry is survived by his son, Rob (Barbara) of Hurricane, WV; grandchildren: Andrea (Zach) of Scott Depot, WV and Ryan (Amanda) of Chesapeake, VA; great-grandchildren: Mia and Aria Harris. He is also survived by his brothers: Kermit (Doris) of Hurricane, WV, Ronna of Elkview, WV and one sister, Leona Francisco (Wayne) of Fraziers Bottom, WV and several nephews. A Celebration of Life for Larry will be 12:00 pm Friday September 8, 2023 at Chapman Funeral Home Hurricane, WV with Rev. David Bowen officiating. Friends may visit with family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Anyone wishing to leave an online memorial may do so by visiting Larry's tribute page at: www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com. Chapman Funeral Home 3941 Teays Valley Rd. Hurricane, WV 25526 is honored to handle the Null family arrangements.