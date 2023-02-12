Larry R. Hoylman Feb 12, 2023 5 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services Chapman Funeral Home 3941 Teays Valley Roa Hurricane, WV 25526 (304) 727-4351Website LARRY R. HOYLMAN, 70, of Scott Depot, WV passed away on February 3, 2023.He is survived by 3 sons, 2 sisters, and several grandchildren.The family will visit with friends to Celebrate Larry's Life on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 from 6 until 8 p.m., at Chapman Funeral Home Hurricane, WV.Anyone wishing to leave an online memorial may do so by visiting Larry's tribute page at: www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com.Chapman Funeral Home 3941 Teays Valley Road Hurricane, WV 25526 is honored to handle the Hoylman family arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Internet Computer Science Recommended for you Local Spotlight Lloyd William Alford Jean McClain Garry B Legg Sr. Terry Wayne Turner Edgar McClain Mayfield Larry R. Hoylman Joyce Ann Abbott Curtis Lee McNeil Jr. Gladys Holland Moran James V. Walker Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 12, 2023 Daily Mail WV Chocolate chemistry explained by a food scientist Sweets with a Swiss twist for Valentine's Day CAMC cardiologists among first in state to offer new therapy for heart attack patients Annual awareness campaign promotes heart health Robert Saunders: Poe and the bird of ill omen