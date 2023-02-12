Thank you for Reading.

Larry R. Hoylman
Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
LARRY R. HOYLMAN, 70, of Scott Depot, WV passed away on February 3, 2023.

He is survived by 3 sons, 2 sisters, and several grandchildren.

