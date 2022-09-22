Chapman Funeral Home
LARRY SAYRE, 75 of Nitro, WV passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at home after battling COPD for 5 years in the company of his wife of 46 years and their children.
He was born November 29, 1946 in Charleston, WV the son of the late Dwyte and Ruby (Williams) Sayre.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by siblings, R. Gale Sayre and Karen (Katie) Sayre Tate.
Larry was a graduate of Poca High School. He was a veteran of the US Army, serving 1966-68. He was a concrete finisher working for Pat Bailey, and retired after 25 years as a construction worker at Union Carbide. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He also served as an ATV chauffeur for his grandchildren.
Larry is survived by his wife, Janice (Oxley) Sayre; daughter, Kathy Sayre; son, Daniel Sayre and three grandchildren, Mason White, Connor White, and Morgan White; siblings, Paul Sayre, Carolyn (Sue) Sayre, Joyce Ann Sayre Ford, Peggy (Jo) Sayre. He also has many close friends and neighbors.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HospiceCare 1606 Kanawha Blvd., W Charleston, WV 25312, Mountaineer Food Bank 484 Enterprise Dr., Gassaway, WV 26624, or just go help your neighbor.
A Memorial Service will be at 5 p.m. Friday, September 23, 2022 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane with Chaplain Pete Thompson officiating. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road Hurricane WV 25526 is honored to handle the Sayre family arrangements.