Lee Owen Morris

PASTOR LEE OWEN "BOB" MORRIS, 80 of Scott Depot went to meet his Lord and Savior at home, surrounded by his loving family.
Bob was pastor of Scott Depot Bible Church formerly Scary Freewill Baptist Church from 1969 until his illness in 2014, with forty five years as Pastor and six years as Associate Pastor. He served his country with The Air National Guard and Army National Guard. Bob and Barbara were the Owner and Operator of Morris Construction.
Bob was the son of the late Robert and Naomi Bird Morris, he was also preceded in death by his brother, John Morris; sisters, Claribel Morris, Mary Ross, Velma Roberts, Roberta Naylor and beloved dog, Lady.
Pastor Morris is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Barbara Baker Morris; son, Pastor Robert Morris (Barbara); daughters, Justine (Ed) Whittington, Patricia Morris, Joni (Bill) Winkler; grandchildren, Amber (Justin) Walker, Owen (Lindsay) Morris, Frankie Whittington, William (Elizabeth) Whittington, Adam (Casey) Morris, Cierra (Brian) Debord, Gordon Morris, Savana (Austin) King; extended grandchildren, Hogan Sigrid, Judy, Camilla, Ali; great grandchildren, Brayden, Landon and Rydan Morris, Eli, Grace and John Morris, Phoebe, Priscilla, Moses, Elisha, and a little one on the way Whittington, Jocelyn Debord; sisters, Elaine Chambers, Anita (Ernie) Rhodes; sister in law, Drema Morris; brothers in law, Wayne and Ed Baker; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, October 31 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane with Pastor Robert Morris officiating.
Burial will follow at Morris Family Farm, Scott Depot, WV
Friends may visit the family from 6 til 8 p.m., Friday, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made in his name to: Scott Depot Bible Church, 10223 Teays Valley Road, Scott Depot WV 25560.
You may share memories of Pastor Morris by visiting his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is honored to the serve Pastor Morris family.